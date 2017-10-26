Rotherham United: Ipswich plan to recall Millers hot-shot Kieffer Moore

Rotherham United are set to lose leading scorer Kieffer Moore in the January transfer window.

The striker is on loan from Championship Ipswich Town and their manager, Mick McCarthy, has revealed that he plans to recall the 25-year-old after the festive period.

Moore has been a sensation since joining the League One Millers in the summer, scoring 11 goals to make him the top marksman in English football.

“The intention was to send him out to see whether he could get games and score goals and then we’d take a view on it,” McCarthy said. “That’s still the same.

“But, of course, the more he’s scoring goals, the view is that he’s more likely to come back here at Christmas and see whether he can replicate it in the Championship. And that’s my intention. That’s always been my intention.”

Moore, who will be in the Rotherham side that entertains Gillingham this afternoon, agreed a season-long temporary switch to AESSEAL New York Stadium. However, the Tractor Boys are allowed to recall him when the January window opens.

Rotherham have said all season they are keen to make the player’s move to South Yorkshire permanent, but have always been aware that his success would increase the chance of him returning to East Anglia.

The centre-forward failed to make an impression when he joined Town from non-league Forest Green for £10,000 last January. It has been a different story with the Millers where he has become a fans’ hero.

“My intention when I sent Kieffer out was to certainly get him games,” McCarthy added. “It was unfortunate for him last year because he came into a team when we weren’t playing well, so he didn’t play well himself.

“Having to come into a team that’s not exactly ripping it up, that was tough for him.

“He went away in pre-season and came back a lot fitter. He’s done really well at Rotherham. I saw him play at AFC Wimbledon and we’ve had him watched pretty much every game. He’s scored some really good goals; gets in the box.”