Rotherham United: How many would you give Blackstock? Player ratings from the Millers v Oxford clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

LEWIS PRICE 8

Saved a penalty and produced a stunning stop to keep out a Ryan Ledson shot just before Oxford’s second goal.

DARNELL FISHER 6

Steady enough. Nothing fantastic, but no major mistakes.

KIRK BROADFOOT 6

Good to see the old warrior back in action. Building up his sharpness after a long spell out. As competitive as ever.

RICHARD WOOD 6

Another player who never shies away from a battle. Admitted the Millers defence messed up big time for the second goal.

JOE MATTOCK 5

Never really got to grips with Robert Hall, who was quick and tricky, although the left-back did okay going forward.

ANTHONY FORDE 5

One run in the second half to set up a Danny Ward shot showed his potential but he needs to do more on the ball.

WILL VAULKS 6

In the Paul Warne class for effort. Looked more comfortable against League One opposition.

TOM ADEYEMI 6

You never saw him in the first half, although he became more prominent after the break.

JOE NEWELL 8

Excellent display. Always wanted the ball and the one player who could consistently unlock Oxford.

DEXTER BLACKSTOCK 2

Up there with Scott Allan at Blackburn, referee Tim Robinson at Hillsborough and himself against Preston for no-show of the season.

DANNY WARD 7

Missed a good chance early on, but on fire for a spell in the second half and scored a fantastic goal.

SUBSTITUTES

JERRY YATES 7

Came on for Dexter Blackstock in the 53rd minute and looked really sharp and lively. Good touches and lay-offs and always involved.

Subs not used: McMahon, Kelly, Taylor, Wilson, Belaid.

Oxford (4-4-1-1): Eastwood 6; Edwards 6, Dunkley 7, Nelson 7, Johnson 7; Hall 8 (Sercombe 74), Lundstram 6, Ledson 6, MacDonald 6; Maguire 5 (Rothwell 81); Taylor 8 (Hemmings 81). Subs not used: Buchel, Skarz, Ruffels, Raglan.

Goals: Ward 51, Adeyemi 89 (Rotherham); Taylor 41, Edwards 80, Hemmings 88 (Oxford).

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire) 8.

Attendance: 5,618 (1,292).

