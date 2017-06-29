Rotherham United: How close is Jamie Proctor’s Millers arrival? And boss Paul Warne’s aim with Dexter Blackstock

Centre-forward Jamie Proctor should become Rotherham United’s fifth summer signing within the next 24 hours.

The Star understands the striker is undergoing his medical this afternoon, which is the final step before his move from Bolton Wanderers can be finalised.

Barring any last-minute hitches, the 25-year-old’s transfer could be announced as early as tomorrow morning.

The Millers, who returned to pre-season training today, have agreed a fee with Wanderers - thought to be around £75,000 with potential add-ons - and personal terms are sorted.

The targetman will be reunited with Rotherham United assistant boss Richie Barker who was his manager earlier in his career when he was at Crawley Town.

The League One Millers have beaten off interest from Doncaster Rovers and Walsall to land the 6ft 2in attacker who is an experienced campaigner in the third tier, having also played for Fleetwood Town and Bradford City.

Rotherham have already brought in centre-half Michael Ihiekwe, midfield duo Darren Potter and Ryan Williams and striker David Ball and are eyeing potential loan moves to New York Stadium for Ipswich Town right-back Josh Emmanuel and centre-forward Kieffer Moore.

But some of their focus will now be on moving some players on as manager Paul Warne looks to build a squad of around 23 or 24 senior professionals ahead of August 5 opening day at Fleetwood.

There are questions marks over the Millers futures of centre-backs Kirk Broadfoot, Aimen Belaid and Dominic Ball and centre-forward Dexter Blackstock.

Former Nottingham Forest man Blackstock, who has two years of his contract left, started only five matches last term after signing for Rotherham as a free agent in September and scored one goal.

“If he is part of my squad, then I’ll have to try to get everything I can out of him,” Warne said.

“If he’s here, I need to try to get something out of him. He’s had a great career, although he probably didn’t have a season he will fondly remember last season.”

Click here for more Millers news