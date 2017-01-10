Rotherham United: Clarke-Harris sets sights on comeback as Millers track Bogle

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is targeting a March return for Rotherham United as he looks to put six months of injury torment behind him.

The 22-year-old hasn’t played this season for the Millers after damaging his cruciate knee ligaments in July and undergoing surgery.

Omar Bogle

He is already kicking a ball again and the Championship club are anticipating him being ready to resume full training around the end of February.

Caretaker boss is pleased with Clarke-Harris’s progress, but cautioned: “He’s still got a long way to go.”

The centre-forward, Rotherham’s record buy when he was signed by then-boss Steve Evans in 2014, has made 53 appearances for the Millers, scoring nine goals.

Warne is looking to add to his strike options before then, and Grimsby Town hot-shot Omar Bogle is a target in the January transfer window.

Bogle, 24, has hit 18 goals in 27 games this season for the League Two Mariners.

Warne, preparing for his ninth match in charge, at home to Norwich City on Saturday, is keen to start his recruitment as soon as possible.

“Everything is being done,” he said. “Other than going around and picking everyone up and putting people in my car, there isn’t much more we can do.

“Over the past 48 hours we have made some progress on a couple of fronts and, hopefully, over the next couple of days we may have some good news regarding a signing or two.”

Meanwhile, Peter Odemwingie is receiving treatment for the injury which forced the attacker out of last Saturday’s FA Cup tie just minutes before kick-off.

Odemwingie was hurt in the warm-up before the Millers’ 3-2 third-round defeat at home to Oxford United.

“He had gone through the whole warm-up process,” said Warne. “There was nothing different about it.

“But he hit a shot and he said he felt his calf pop.”

Odemwingie has made seven appearances for the Millers after signing a short-term deal under former boss Kenny Jackett which runs until January 25.

Midfielder Chris Dawson is back after the expiry of his loan spell at Norwegian side Viking FK and he played in the reserves’ 4-3 defeat against Grimsby at Roundwood yesterday.

The former Leeds United prospect, now 22, was signed on an 18th-month deal last January by ex-manager Neil Redfearn but has yet to play for the first team.

