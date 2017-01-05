Rotherham United: Camp out for season as Warne ponders Millers return for Smallwood

Goalkeeper Lee Camp could have played his final match for Rotherham United.

His knee injury requires surgery which will keep him out until the end of the season, when his contract expires.

The shot-stopper, last term’s Player of the Year, was hurt in November’s 2-1 home defeat against Leeds United, a loss which sparked the resignation of manager Kenny Jackett, and hasn’t featured in interim boss Paul Warne’s seven matches in charge.

“Camp’s injured for the season,” Warne confirmed, ending speculation that the keeper wasn’t playing because he was to be sold in the January transfer window. “He now needs an op. His season is done.”

The caretaker manager, whose team are at home to Oxford United on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup, has yet to decide whether to recall midfielder Richie Smallwood from his loan spell at Scunthorpe United

A report in Humberside suggested The Iron boss Graham Alexander had said the Millers had intimated the midfielder could remain at Glanford Park, but that came as news to Warne.

“That’s an interesting comment, because I haven’t spoken to him,” he said.

“I have spoken to Richie, and I have until next week to make a decision. I will speak to my staff and get through the FA Cup game.

“I spoke to him two days ago and told him my situation, which I will keep private between me and him. But I still see him as a Rotherham player.

“I will speak to him again after the weekend. I was surprised at their manager making a comment like that. I wouldn’t speak about another club’s player like that.

“If that’s what he thinks then he knows more than me but, considering it’s my decision whether or not he comes back, that’s pretty amazing.”

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey, who was on a season-long loan with the Championship Millers from Brighton, has joined League One Charlton Athletic on a permanant deal.

The 22-year-old made only seven appearances for Rotherham after being signed by previous boss Alan Stubbs in the summer.

“I spoke to Jake a couple of weeks ago and I was honest with him and told him that he wasn’t the sort of player for me,” said Warne.

“I know he did really well at MK Dons (on loan) last year. Certain players suit certain managers, suit certain football teams. As good a footballer as Jake is, I needed more athleticism.

“The next manager might come in and say ‘why did I let him go?’ but he wasn’t for me. I don’t want lads just sitting around picking their money up when they could move on.”

Captain Lee Frecklington is expected to miss the Oxford clash with an ankle injury, but Warne plans to field his strongest possible side.

