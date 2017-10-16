Rotherham United: Bowery and Artell lie in wait for Millers in FA Cup

Rotherham United face a reunion with two old boys in the first round of the FA Cup.

Tonight’s draw paired the League One Millers with League Two Crewe Alexandra, who are managed by former Rotherham centre-half David Artell and who signed striker Jordan Bowery on a free transfer from Leyton Orient in May.

The tie will be played at Crewe’s Gresty Road stadium on the weekend of November 4.

Bowery spent two 18 months with the Millers in the Championship, scoring five goals in 40 league appearances between August 2014 and January 2016.

He has scored twice in 15 appearances for Crewe this season.

Artell was a Millers teammate of current Rotherham boss Paul Warne before leaving after 35 league starts in 2003.

The last time Rotherham played at Crewe they hit two last-gasp goals through Ben Pringle and Lee Frecklington to force a 3-3 draw on the opening day of the 2013/14 League One promotion campaign.

