Rotherham United: “Bonkers” offer may lead to Kieffer sale

Rotherham United loan sensation Kieffer Moore could be sold by parent club Ipswich Town in January if they receive a “bonkers” bid.

The striker who has hit 13 goals in 17 League One matches for the Millers is set to be recalled by Championship Town in the New Year transfer window.

Town boss Mick McCarthy wants to see if the 25-year-old can replicate his prolific form in the second tier, but is ready to listen to offers if enough money is put on the table.

“He’ll be coming back. That’s my view,” McCarthy said. “We’ll see if he can score as many in the Championship. Unless of course someone comes in and offers a bonkers deal for him.

“He might have 20-plus goals before Christmas and that would be something else.”

Moore revealed last week that he hadn’t heard from his manager, who signed him from Forest Green last January for £10,000, but the Tractor Boys boss says there is no reason for him to contact the player.

“He doesn’t need to hear from me directly,” McCarthy said.

“When he went there, I sent him a ‘good luck’ message. He’s got on with it and scored his goals.

“If he’d scored one and everyone was giving it out to him, then I’d be on the phone saying: ‘Keep going and you’ll get your chance.’ Right now, I’m probably the last person he wants to hear from, other than him finding out what he’s going to be doing.

“He’s doing great. That’s exactly the reason why, one, I signed him and, two, why I sent him out on loan to go and get his football. He wouldn’t have started here with Joe (Garner), Waggy (Martyn Waghorn) and Didzy (David McGoldrick).

“It looks like a good bit of management to me. Just let him keep playing well and scoring goals. We’ll deal with it when the time comes.”

Rotherham have said they will do all they can to keep Moore at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The sixth-placed Millers are at home to leaders Shrewsbury tomorrow in a match which sees Paul Hurst take on his former club

Shrews manager Hurst enjoyed a long playing career at left-back with Rotherham where he was a teammate of present boss Paul Warne.

“I played a lot of games in the Championship on the left wing in front of him, so we used to call ourselves the dourest left side in the Championship,” Warne said.

“We used to call my position ‘POD’ and Hursty still calls me that when I see him. It stands for ‘position of death’. I always wanted to play up front but I had better players in front of me so I got that position.

“I have always been quite close to Hursty. He is a real down-to-earth lad. He is the same as me. He has no airs or graces, he’s not materialistic. He is just a hard-working kid. I knew he would be a success in whatever career path he took after playing.”

Hurst has transformed the Shrews from relegation contenders last term to title challengers in this campaign.

“I think Hursty is the Manager of the Season in all of the leagues. What he has done there is amazing,” Warne added.

“He is a local lad. I think it is his destiny to manage this club one day.”

