Rotherham United: Blackstock leaves with pay-off

Rotherham United and Dexter Blackstock have agreed a settlement to end the striker’s stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 31-year-old had two years left on his three-year contract, but the club announced the parting of the ways this afternoon.

The Star understands the player has received a pay-off, although it doesn’t amount to anything like the amount he could have claimed in wages by staying.

The centre-forward, signed by former manager Alan Stubbs last September, was believed to be Rotherham’s biggest earner and was still on a substantual salary despite a pay cut following the club’s relegation from the Championship last season.

A Millers statement said: “Dexter Blackstock has ended his stay with Rotherham United after the club and the player agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.

“The club would like to wish Dexter all the best for the future.”

The former Premier League frontman, who joined as a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest, failed to make an impact in South Yorkshire. He made only five starts and 12 substitute appearances, scoring a solitary goal as Rotherham slipped into League One.

Meanwhile, new signing Kieffer Moore is relishing the battle for places after arriving on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town to become manager Paul Warne’s sixth summer signing.

The 6ft 5in targetman, who is on tour with his new club in Austria, said: “Competition breeds success.

“We are all going to be driving each other on.

“I think I’ll learn a lot from this move. Everywhere you go, you always learn something. I’m looking to improve my game here. This is another step in my career and I am excited about what we can achieve next season.”

The Millers open their third-tier campaign at Fleetwood Town on August 5 and today they sold out their 970 ticket allocation in less than four hours.

Their Checkatrade Trophy opening-stage opponents are now finalised after this afternoon’s draw added Manchester City Under-21s to their group which also includes Bradford City and Chesterfield.

