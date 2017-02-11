Rotherham United: Angry Warne shuns Millers goal celebration

Paul Warne refused to celebrate when Rotherham United opened the scoring in the 1-1 Championship draw with Blackburn Rovers because he was fuming at his side’s dire first-half display.

Jon Taylor fired the Millers into the lead two minutes after the break at New York Stadium, but the caretaker manager admitted: “I wasn’t jumping about. I was still raging.”

Rotherham failed to capitalise on their dominance after Taylor’s strike, with Danny Ward, Joe Newell and Tom Adeyemi spurning chances, and Rovers equalised five minutes from time through a Stephen Kelly own goal from a corner.

“I knew we needed to score a second goal because I knew there was a chance we would concede,” Warne added. “I thought we deserved a second goal.

“I am pleased we have picked up a point but hugely disappointed to drop two.

“I was disappointed with the first-half performance. I told them that at half-time. I lost my rag a little bit. I said I didn’t expect it from that group.

“I have got no issue with players having a bad game, but at least have the courage to do something. Don’t hide, don’t not do the right things because the crowd are on your back.”

The Millers, who entertain Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, are now 14 points adrift of safety.

Rotherham goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell twice turned Blackburn efforts on to the bar, once in each half.

“I thought we did enough to win the game,” said Warne. “But Blackburn might think the same about themselves.”

