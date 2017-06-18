Rotherham United: An MK Dons follower on what new boy Darren Potter will bring to the Millers

Darren Potter, formerly of Liverpool, Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday and Milton Keynes Dons, last week became Rotherham United’s second summer signing. Teenager James Peat, a Dons season-ticket-holder whose family hail from Rotherham, tells supporters of the League One Millers what they can expect from the central midfielder

I would describe Darren as a solid, defensive midfielder who never gives the ball away. He plays simple football and rarely makes a mistake. Every game he plays, he runs his socks off and tries his hardest for the team.

MK Dons fan James Peat

As well as this, due to his great experience, he has grown into a very good leader and shows the younger talents in a team how to cope in nervous situations. This leadership quality has been used by the Dons many times and he has led out the team on several occasions.

He plays to the best of his ability in every game, whether it’s against Tranmere Rovers or Manchester United. Moreover, he is a very consistent player and would get at least 7/10 every game. He is one of the first players on the team sheet because a manager knows he can rely on him.

Even though Potter is not known for his scoring ability, he banged in a few goals of real significance for the Dons.

For example, he scored MK’s equaliser in the FA Cup at home to Chelsea in January 2016 before the current Premier League champions went on to win 5-1 and he smashed in a volley in a 5-1 victory over Yeovil Town that clinched the Dons’ promotion to the Championship in 2015.

When at MK, young Dele Alli, now with Spurs and possibly England’s best player, was partnered with Potter. Potter’s qualities have rubbed off on Alli, so maybe this could happen to one of Rotherham United’s youngsters.

Potter wants the ball, whatever situation he finds himself in. When he has got it, he creates a wall of protection between it and the surrounding players. Then he tries to find a pass to progress the team further up the pitch.

Furthermore, I believe that he has the ability to become a manager and one day I hope he returns to the Dons to become ours once again.

All in all, Potter is a good, sensible, no-nonsense midfielder who will give 100 per cent every minute he plays.

