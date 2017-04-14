Richard Wood column: The Rotherham United centre-half picks his Team of the Year

As the football season draws to a close, fans, players and media will pick out their Team of the Year and Player of the Year. The PFA will be announcing their teams in the coming weeks. All the Rotherham players voted.

The EFL recently announced the Championship Team of the Year. I tend to agree with most of the players named. However, I would have given the Player-of-the-Season award to Chris Wood, whose goals have propelled Leeds United into the play-off places.

Here’s who I would have in my team:

Goalkeeper

Keiren Westwood. He’s been a brilliant signing for Sheffield Wednesday. I played with him at Coventry City and he is an incredible keeper.

Defenders

Bruno. The 36-year-old Brighton captain has been instrumental in the club’s push for promotion.

Lewis Dunk. He’s been a rock at the back for Brighton and he has helped them to 22 clean sheets in all competitions so far.

Kyle Bartley. I’ve been impressed with both Leeds centre-backs this season. It was a close call between Bartley and Pontus Jansson but Bartley edges it for scoring against the Millers.

Scott Malone. Has been the best left-back I have seen at New York Stadium. Comfortable on the ball and gets forward a lot. He’s a great outlet for Fulham.

Midfielders

Matt Ritchie. He’s had a great season for Newcastle, scoring and creating goals. A Premiership-quality player. Also got great banter. Told me to take off my classic Adidas Copa boots up at St James’ Park earlier in the season.

Dale Stephens. I played with him at Charlton and he is a brilliant talent. This lad has everything. He can pass, score and tackle. He’s very athletic and can get around the pitch with ease. He also has that aggressive edge, which is what I like to see in a player.

Aaron Mooy. He ran the show when we played them at the John Smith’s Stadium. Very comfortable on the ball and has made Huddersfield tick in what has been a great season for them.

Tom Cairney. The best midfielder in the Championship this season. Possesses a terrific range of passing and has performed week in, week out for The Cottagers.

Strikers

Chris Wood. The Championship’s top scorer. His scoring record speaks for itself. He’s been on fire for Leeds this season and scored three good goals against Rotherham.

Dwight Gayle. Newcastle’s top scorer. Quick and sharp, always playing on the shoulder of the last defender. Will always score goals.

Football is all about opinions and people’s perception of how good players are varies immensely. Do you agree with who I have picked out?