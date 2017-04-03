Search

Retro: Flashback to Doncaster Rovers JPT Trophy triumph at Cardiff in 2007

Doncaster Rovers celebrate at the Millennium Stadium. Picture Liz Robinson

Doncaster Rovers won their first major knockout trophy in dramatic style on April 1. 2007

A crowd of 59,024, including 18,000 from Doncaster, saw them beat Bristol Rovers 3-2 in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy - the winner coming in the 110th minute.

Rovers looked to have the trophy won after only five minutes at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

Jonathan Forte gave them a first-minute lead after Jason Price’s cross had been helped on by Paul Heffernan.

And leading scorer Hefferan hit the second four minutes later. He latched on to a long clearance by keepeer Neil Sullivan, which cleared the back four, and drilled a low shot into the net.

But Bristol hit back in the second half, Richard Walker equalising with a 49th penalty after Sammy Igoe had been obstructed and Igoe himself getting the 62nd-minute equaliser which was to take the final into extra-time.

Sean O’Driswcoll’s men grabbed the winner 1o minutes from the end of extra-time, skipper Graeme Lee heading home.