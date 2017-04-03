Retro: Flashback to Doncaster Rovers JPT Trophy triumph at Cardiff in 2007

Doncaster Rovers won their first major knockout trophy in dramatic style on April 1. 2007

A crowd of 59,024, including 18,000 from Doncaster, saw them beat Bristol Rovers 3-2 in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy - the winner coming in the 110th minute.

Rovers looked to have the trophy won after only five minutes at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

Jonathan Forte gave them a first-minute lead after Jason Price’s cross had been helped on by Paul Heffernan.

And leading scorer Hefferan hit the second four minutes later. He latched on to a long clearance by keepeer Neil Sullivan, which cleared the back four, and drilled a low shot into the net.

But Bristol hit back in the second half, Richard Walker equalising with a 49th penalty after Sammy Igoe had been obstructed and Igoe himself getting the 62nd-minute equaliser which was to take the final into extra-time.

Sean O’Driswcoll’s men grabbed the winner 1o minutes from the end of extra-time, skipper Graeme Lee heading home.