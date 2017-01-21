Player ratings: Our verdict on Doncaster Rovers’ win over Crewe

The Star’s Paul Goodwin delivers his verdict on Doncaster Rovers’ 3-1 win over Crewe.
IAN LAWLOR 8
Made a very impressive home debut, pulling off three brilliant first half saves. Looks like an excellent addition to the squad.
MATTY BLAIR 6
Always gives the side good width when operating from right back. Hobbled off in the second half but it’s nothing serious.
MATHIEU BAUDRY 6
Had less time and space than normal to get the ball down and play. Went about his defensive duties in a calm fashion.
ANDY BUTLER 6
Had his work cut out at times up against Bowery and the lively Dagnall but stood up to the challenge.
NIALL MASON 7
Atoned for his error at Barnet with a classy, confident display. Delivered a lovely cross that led to the third goal.
JORDAN HOUGHTON 6
Went about his business in typically understated fashion. Kept things simple.
CONOR GRANT 7
Scored his first ever professional goal with his right foot and put one on a plate for Marquis with his left.
TOMMY ROWE 7
Always looks capable of unlocking a defence at this level. Nice assist for Grant, and in the right place at the right time to score himself.
JAMES COPPINGER 8
Another masterclass from the Rovers veteran. A joy to watch.
JOHN MARQUIS 8
Deserved his goal for yet another tireless performance. Very good with his back to goal.
ANDY WILLIAMS 7
Not his day. Missed a couple of gilt-edged chances and hit the bar - but otherwise worked hard and also intelligently for the team.
Subs used
CRAIG ALCOCK 6
Replaced Blair for the final half hour and did not put a foot wrong at right back.
Subs not used
Ross Etheridge, Joe Wright, Harry Middleton, Paul Keegan, Will Longbottom, Alfie May.
CREWE
Ben Garratt 7, Oliver Turton 6, Zoumana Bakayogo 6 (Ben Nugent 71, 5), George Ray 6, John Guthrie 6, Charlie Kirk 6 (Alex Kiwomya 69, 5), George Cooper 6 (Ryan Wintle 81, 5), Danny Hollands 6, James Jones 6, Jordan Bowery 5, Charlie Dagnall 7. Subs not used: Lowe, Ng, Richards, Udoh.
REFEREE
ANDY HAINES 5
ATTENDANCE
5737