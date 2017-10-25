Outside chance

Boss Paul Heckingbottom wants his Barnsley outsiders to force their way in to the side.

Many new faces came in during the summer and some have adapted to life at a Championship club quicker than others.

Stevie Mallan has not played so far this seaso while Ethan Pinnock has played just a solitary half of league football.

But Heckingbottom is not closing the door on any one who has failed to make the grade so far.

He said: “We have still got players who we haven’t been able to get on the pitch yet.

“Hopefully we can get them on the pitch because it will show they have earned it and are making the team better.

“It’s a big jump up for all of them. They haven’t played at this level before.

“It’s about the players learning about the level, having to cope with the level, learning about each other.

“The signs are there and the team is getting better and better. They are taking belief from each game and they all want to do well.”

Heckingbottom’s outfit have played better than their league position, 19th, suggests.