Norwich 1 Barnsley 1: Reds players declare ‘we’re a match for anyone in league’

Boss Paul Heckingbottom insists Barnsley were the better side during their draw against Norwich City.

A turbulent week at the club, with Heckingbottom heavily linked with the Sunderland job, looked to be getting worse when they went behind after just 12 minutes at Carrow Road.

Josh Murphy’s deflected effort gave the hosts the lead, before loanee Harvey Barnes bagged his third goal in four games just after the break.

Despite going behind, Barnsley dominated large parts of proceedings and had chances to win it.

And Heckingbottom said: “We were the better team. I thought we at least deserved a draw.

“I’m presuming when I watch the game back that I’ll think we were the better side.

“Some of that was down to us and some of that was down to Norwich.

“We controlled possession for spells, especially first half but in that first half we didn’t hurt them.”

The Reds were unfortunate to go behind in the manner in which they did, but they fought back to earn their first point at Norwich since 2000.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies had absolutely no chance as Murphy’s shot took a huge deflection to beat him.

Wing wizard Adam Hammill forced a really good save from Norwich stopper Angus Gunn, who tipped his goal-bound effort over.

Moments later Hammill was again denied by Gunn after majestically working his way in to the box.

Barnes found the welcome equaliser in minute 47, but George Moncur produced a moment of magic to create the goal - with Barnes coolly slotting under Gunn.

Davies had to make a decent save to keep out James Maddison, whilst his defence threw themselves in the way of strikes when called upon.

poor goal to concede

Heckingbottom was less than impressed with the way Barnsley conceded the opener.

Norwich barely threatened and were there for the taking at times.

Had the Reds not conceded in poor fashion then they would have taken all three points back to Oakwell.

They were caught out by a short free-kick, something which Heckingbottom drilled in to them during training last week.

The former defender added: “I thought we did enough to have won the game, and the fact we didn’t is down to two reasons.

“Only one thing made me angry and that was their goal. We knew they like to take free-kicks quickly and on this occasion a few of the players thought a free-kick had been awarded harshly and turned to the referee instead of focusing on the ball.

“That’s why we go mad on the little details because we would have won that game if we’d have done that right.

“And although we played well we didn’t create as many chances as I would have liked. Angus Gunn had to make a few saves, but not nearly enough.”

reds can match anyone

Before the season Barnsley were one of the pundits’ and bookies’ favourites to go down.

The same happened last season and Hamill urged the rest of the squad to continue proving people wrong - like they did last season.

Heckingbottom’s squad has had a major reshuffle this season, but they are already performing consistently and giving teams with much larger wage bills and funds at their disposal problems.

And he said: “They’ve come a long way in such a short space of time.

“I’ve just asked the players and the two phrases they used was: ‘we’re more than a match for anyone in this league’ and ‘we will keep getting better’.

“So it’s good to know that’s what they think and they’re absolutely spot on with what they’re saying.”

Eight points in their last four games is a welcome return for the Reds, who are now firmly in midtable.

The pleasing thing for Heckingbottom is that his side are holding their own against the hard hitters in the league - with the 3-0 drubbing against Aston Villa the only time they were thoroughly outclassed.

Attention now turns to tomorrow night when they host third-placed Cardiff, who are chasing automatic promotion.