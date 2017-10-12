Non League: latest from Stocksbridge Park Steels, Sheffield FC and Shaw Lane

Stocksbridge Park Steels boss Chris Hilton will be wary of the need to avoid any complacency when his side host bottom of the table Gresley FC.

Since losing the opening three league fixtures, Steels have recovered to win six and draw two of 10 league games, which has catapulted them to third place in Division One South.

Hilton’s side will go into the game on the back of a 3-2 Senior Cup win at Worksop Town on Wednesday that saw Steels come from behind to score twice in the last four minutes of extra-time.

Gresley on the other hand have won just once in 13 league outings.

Sheffield FC travel to Spalding United on the back of a 4-1 Senior Cup win against NCEL side Rossington Main on Tuesday.

Club suffered their only loss under manager Mark Shaw last weekend, going out of the FA Trophy to Frickley Athletic.

Shaw though is far more concerned with putting a decent league run together, building on the haul of four-points from two games since taking the helm a fortnight ago.

“The league is the important thing, we want to keep our run going and get some more points on the board,” said the Sheffield boss. “It’s going to be a tough trip to Spalding; they’ve not had the start perhaps they would had expected but they’re a good team. But we’ve already shown we’re not going to be cannon fodder for any team. To see the change in the players in just the short time that I’ve been here has been terrific for me.

“If you get the work ethic and mental attitude right then you will do okay in this league. There is still lots of work to do, but the pleasing thing is that the players have given us something to build on.”

Shaw was pleased to have come through a potential banana skin game in the Senior Cup. “With no disrespect to Rossington, It was good to have an easier game although they are not a bad side and try to play the right way” he said

“For me it was good to get through in the way we did by giving some players valuable game time. I felt our lads dealt with the game very well, their attitude was spot on, I couldn’t fault them.”

Sheffield will be hoping to break their away league duck against Spalding after three draws and four defeats from seven away trips so far.

Having reached the play-off final last season, Spalding’s fortunes have fluctuated this term as they go into the clash having lost three of the last four,.

Shaw Lane are just 90 minutes away from reaching the Emirates FA Cup First Round and a potential clash with a football league side.

Standing in their way are Vanarama National League side Barrow and although the Ducks will start underdogs Craig Elliott will be hoping his team can make home advantage count against a team struggling near the foot of their respective table with just two wins from 15 games.

Shaw Lane will go into the tie boosted by a 2-0 win against Buxton at the beginning of the week which saw them reclaim top spot in the Evo Stik Premier Division.

Buxton are also aiming to reach the first round proper as they too face Nation League opponents with Gateshead the visitors to the Silverlands ground.

*Premier Division: Marine v Matlock Town.

Division One South: Loughborough Dynamo v Frickley Athletic, Spalding United v Sheffield FC, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Gresley FC.

*FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round: Buxton v Gateshead, Shaw Lane v Barrow.