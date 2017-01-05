No United return for Evra, new Crouch deal, Hammers chase Defoe, Rodriguez staying at Madrid

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Thursday, 5th January 2017

Manchester United will not pull off an emotional move to bring Patrice Evra back to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Despite remaining a hugely popular figure at the club and reportedly keen on the move, the Manchester Evening News report that United are not in a position to offer their former favourite the opportunity. Manager Jose Mourinho is understood to firmly believe in the potential of 21-year-old Luke Shaw. (Daily Mirror).

Stoke City are poised to offer Peter Crouch a new contract as the striker closes in on 100 Premier League goals. Crouch is in line for a new deal later this month with Stoke determined to keep the former England international until his late thirties. The 35-year-old’s contract runs out in the summer and though Stoke have an option to extend it for a year, they are expected to offer him improved terms with negotiations set to start shortly. (The Telegraph).

West Ham have asked Sunderland at what price they will sell striker Jermain Defoe, Sky sources understand. Sky Sports News HQ reported earlier on Wednesday that the Hammers had been rebuffed in a £6 million offer for the 34-year-old. But it is understood they will test Sunderland’s resolve by going back in with an increased offer. (Sky Sports).

James Rodriguez has emphatically ruled out a move away from Real Madrid. Rodriguez, 25, has struggled for regular game time under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu. He has consequently been the subject of transfer speculation with Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris St-Germain all reportedly vying for his signature. (Daily Star).

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says summer signing Yannick Bolasie could be out for a year with knee injury. The 27-year-old damaged his right knee in a challenge against Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, during their 1-1 draw in December. (The Sun).

Everton admit there remain “significant issues” to be overcome in their search for a new stadium. Hopes of an announcement over a proposed site at Bramley Moore Dock were dashed at last night’s general meeting at the city’s Philharmonic Hall as the club spoke of a “critical” few months ahead. (Liverpool Echo).

