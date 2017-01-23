No one at Doncaster Rovers getting carried away, says boss Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson insists no one at Doncaster Rovers is getting carried away with their lofty position.

Saturday’s victory against Crewe Alexandra maintained Rovers’ four-point cushion at the top of League Two and stretched the gap to fourth to 13 points.

“We’re miles away from achieving anything at the moment,” said Ferguson after the 3-1 win.

“We’re on course, but we’re not getting carried away.

“There is an authority about us in games,” he added. That comes from winning matches - and the fact they’re good players. I enjoy working with them.”

Rovers had to survive a difficult spell just before half time after James Jones cancelled out Conor Grant’s opener, and went on to win the game with goals from John Marquis and Tommy Rowe.

“Many times now this season we’ve managed to keep believing in what we’re doing and eventually our quality does tell,” said Ferguson.

“That’s been the pleasing thing for me.

“The players have managed things well in terms of not panicking.

“They were a little bit anxious at the end of the first half but at half time I said to them ‘you’ve got plenty of time to win the game’.

“The belief in the camp is very strong regardless of how the games go.

“The last three games have been good examples of that.

“Going behind at Barnet, and Portsmouth and Crewe have both gone in at half time being the stronger team but our second half performances have been strong.”

Ferguson was hopeful the injury which forced Matty Blair off in the second half was nothing serious.

Liam Mandeville was not risked after missing training on Friday.

“On Thursday he just felt a little niggle on his opposite thigh,” said Ferguson.

“I ain’t going to risk it.”