New signing Ryan Hedges raring to go for Barnsley

New signing Ryan Hedges is chomping at the bit to make his mark at Barnsley.

The youngster, who was out on loan at Yeovil Town earlier in the season, joined the Reds on deadline day for a small fee from Premier League outfit Swansea City.

The winger, who can also play up front, came off the bench late on to make his debut at the weekend against Preston North End.

And he got some extra minutes under his belt for the U23s on Monday, making two assists in the process.

“I am delighted to be here and can’t wait to get going now,” said Hedges.

“It seems everything here is really good.

“I have sat down with the Gaffer and saw his plans for me so now I just want to kick on as much as I can to help the team win and get them higher up the table.

“I know there is a great atmosphere around and I can’t wait to sample it.

“The attacking style of play going forwards and being direct suits the way I play so hopefully I can fit in well.”

This is Hedges’ first taste of Championship football, and it will be a big step up for him from the standard he experienced in League Two with Yeovil.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom, and the club in general, have a good track record of getting the best out of players up from the lower leagues.

Hedges, pictured, added: “This is the next chapter in my career and playing in the Championship week in week out will hopefully take me and my game to the next step.

“I am ready to try to help Barnsley push into the play-off positions.”