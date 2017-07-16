Millers marathon men finish with a flourish ... Rotherham United 2 Soproni VSE 0

The perfect end to the perfect week was the assessment of Rotherham United boss Paul Warne as his squad concluded their pre-season tour of Austria with a 2-0 victory over Soproni VSE of Hungary.

After four sessions a day, which included trudging the hills surrounding their Lindabrunn training base, the Millers would have been forgiven if they were off the pace against an opponent whose domestic season starts next week.

But Warne’s side were again more than up to the task yesterday, showing only fleeting signs of tiredness as goals from Jamie Proctor and David Ball secured another impressive pre-season victory.

“I am really pleased with all the lads. They have shown a great attitude throughout the week,” beamed Warne.

“There are some of my players sat in the dressing room who have covered over 70 kilometres in a week. That is a great effort. Their approach to training has been first class, and the ‘buy in’ from all the players to what we are trying to do has really impressed me.

“After what happened last season, to win the first three games of pre-season has been impressive because we want the players to get into a winning habit.

“I can visibly see some of the lads puffing their chests out and asking for the ball. Confidence is growing, and the win over Soproni was the perfect end to what has been a really good week out in Austria.”

Semi Ajayi and Ryan Williams played their first game of the Austrian tour, while Warne gave a debut to new signing Josh Emmanuel who impressed at right-back.

The Millers were strong throughout and were good value for their first-half lead given to them by the hard-working Proctor who steered home Jonson Clarke-Harris’ centre.

Rotherham goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell was never threatened, and Warne’s men sealed the win in the second half when Joe Newell’s clever free-kick was smashed in by David Ball for his fourth goal in three pre-season outings.

Millers (first 60 minutes, 4-4-2): O’Donnell; Emmanuel, Ajayi, Ihiekwe, Purrington; Taylor, Frecklington (Newell H-T), Vaulks, Williams; Proctor (David Ball 54), Clarke-Harris (Moore 54).

Millers (last 30 mins, 3-4-1-2): O’Donnell; Fisher, Dominic Ball, Wood; Williams, Potter, Vaulks, Newell; David Ball; Yates, Moore.