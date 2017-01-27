Mathieu Baudry on the drive that is fuelling Doncaster Rovers’ promotion push

Mathieu Baudry admits the level of drive in the Doncaster Rovers dressing room has taken him slightly by surprise.

Baudry, known affectionately as ‘Frenchy’ to his teammates, revealed there are very few post-match celebrations after a win - because the squad is so focused on their promotion target.

League Two leaders Rovers are at Yeovil Town tomorrow looking for a fifth straight victory.

They currently have a four-point cushion at the top and a 13-point lead over fourth-placed Portsmouth.

“It’s the first time I’ve really seen it in a team,” said former Leyton Orient captain Baudry.

“When we win there’s so much experience in the changing room it’s just like ‘that’s it, we go to the next one’.

“I wish we enjoyed it [when we win] a bit more but it’s how it is.

“It’s all about the bigger picture, and it’s like that game after game.

“It’s surprised me a little how everyone just moves onto the next game - but I think that’s what made us so good this season.

“It’s just like a job we have to do and we are doing it and we are not stopping.”

He added: “We’ve got experienced players like Buts, Copps, John [Marquis] and Rowey.

“In other teams you might have a few leaders that try and bring everyone with them but I feel in this team there’s just so many leaders.

“They don’t really need to push each other, everyone is just so driven. There’s no need to pull anyone and show them the direction - everyone is already going in it. It’s really enjoyable.”

Baudry expects a different sort of test at Huish Park.

“It’s a tough place to go,” he said. “The conditions there are a bit different but that’s something we’ll have to deal with.

“We’re quite lucky here in that we’ve got a good pitch and it’s easier to play football. But especially at this time of year in this league you’ve got to be able to adapt the way you play.

“They look like quite a physical team but it’s up to us to deal with that different sort of challenge.”