Match report: Doncaster Rovers 0 Blackpool 1

Rovers' lead at the top of the league has been slashed in half after a frantic finish to their clash with Blackpool ended in defeat.

Jordan Flores slammed home a last minute penalty to condemn Rovers to only their second home league defeat of the season.

And with Plymouth Argyle thrashing Newport County, the advantage at the top of League Two is now down to three points with three games left to play.

Rovers played almost 40 minutes with ten men after Matty Blair was sent off for two bookable offences.

Before that they had dominated the game without being able to make the pressure count.

Darren Ferguson had pledged to freshen up his team after the first of the Easter double-header at Colchester, and made three changes.

Joe Wright and Aaron Taylor-Sinclair came into the back line with Andy Butler and Luke McCullough absent from the matchday squad while Alfie May replaced Gary McSheffrey in attack.

Rovers made arguably their brightest start to a game in some time as they saw plenty of the ball and pushed Blackpool back into their own half.

Chances were a rarity however until Wright tested the reflexes of Sam Slocombe with a stinging volley from Mathieu Baudry's knock-back.

Rovers maintained the pressure and Slocombe again had to be alert as he palmed over an audacious overhead kick attempt from Alfie May.

Blackpool looked to spring attacks on the break and did have the ball in the back of the net when Brad Potts lobbed Marko Marosi from 30 yards only for play to be pulled back for offside.

But Rovers were the team firmly on the front foot and it took a pair of timely blocks to keep out efforts from Niall Mason and John Marquis.

And Slocombe again parried when Tommy Rowe smashed a shot from 20 yards.

While largely camped in the opposition half, the final ball continued to let them down.

And it meant their position was vulnerable as Blackpool enjoyed their only real spell of pressure towards the end of the half, coming through a series of corners.

Seven minutes into the second half came the tipping point in the game. Blair, having been booked after less than four minutes, was shown a second yellow card for a foul.

The pattern of the game instantly changed. Blackpool moved onto the front foot, operating far less deep and pushing Rovers back for the first time in the game.

Rovers struggled to find their feet in the aftermath. They switched to a five man back line instantly but found it difficult to maintain composure when they were in possession.

Nathan Delfouneso tested Marko Marosi with a header while Neil Danns volleyed over the bar from a good position as Blackpool pushed on.

Rovers began to settle and substitute Gary McSheffrey clipped a shot over the bar after a fine move into the box.

But then came a turbulent and controversial finish to the game.

Blackpool were awarded a penalty when Baudry was adjudged to have handled.

Substitute Mark Cullen stepped up and saw his penalty rattle back off the inside of the post and be hooked up field.

But seconds later referee Carl Boyeson pointed to the spot again when Will Longbottom was adjudged to have tripped Will Aimson, though Rovers claimed the foul was outside the box.

Flores smashed into the bottom corner to secure the win for Blackpool.