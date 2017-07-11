Guiseley 3-3 Barnsley

Barnsley made a mixed start in their first official pre-season fixture, a 3-3 tie at non-league Guiseley.

Goals from new signings Lloyd Isgrove, Zeki Fryers and sub George Moncur came as the Reds were twice forced to battle back from behind.

Isgrove lashed home after 17 minutes, but The Lions levelled from a corner in the 34th minute and then took a lead four minutes before the break as two unnamed trialists got on the score sheet. Fryers equalised for the visitors in the 58th minute, only for the hosts to take the lead again through Reece Thompson in the 72nd minute.

But midfielder Moncur came off the bench to spare Paul Heckingbotton’s side’s blushes, in a match the Reds’ head coach used to give a lot of players a welcome run out.

Barnsley XI: Walton, Yiadom (captain), Fryers, Pinnock, Mallan, A Jackson, Hedges, Isgrove, Mowatt, Bradshaw, Dalmedia. Subs: Townsend, McCarthy, Williams, MacDonald, Moncur, Bird, Hammill, Palmer, K Jackson, Smith, Brown.

n Off the pitch, Barnsley’s pursuit of Blackpool’s Brad Potts has hit a snag. It’s understood the Reds tabled a bid of £500,000 for the midfielder, but it was rejected. However, it has emerged the Seasiders are demanding £750,000 for the player, with a number of other clubs believed interested.

Lloyd Isgrove

The Reds have strengthened with the signings of Stevie Mallan, Cameron McGeehan and Isgrove.

Heckingbottom says the priority is to now get strikers in, so any move for Potts could be put to the back burner for now. The rumour mill of potential marksmen moving to Oakwell has already begun.

Wigan’s Will Grigg and Doncaster Rovers’ John Marquis are two players who have been linked with the Reds. Grigg bagged just five Championship goals last term, after finding the back of the net 29 times for club and country the season before.

Marquis had a prolific year at the Keepmoat last season as he led Rovers back to League One. The frontman netted 26 goals as Darren Ferguson’s men secured promotion, but he has reportedly turned down a new deal at the club. Reading striker Dominic Samuel has been linked with the Reds, but Blackburn Rovers are close to signing the player.

Swansea’s Oliver McBurnie is a striker the club would like to sign – and club chief executive Gauthier Ganaye has stressed: “We need the business to be done – and it will be done.”

Huddersfield Town remain interested in signing Reds’ right-back Yiadom, although the Terriers have had a £750,000 bid for the player refused and Heckingbottom is confident of keeping the player.