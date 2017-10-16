FA Cup: Shaw Lane to learn FA Cup fate along with Rotherham, Doncaster and Chesterfield

Shaw Lane will discover their first round opponents as the draw for the FA Cup takes place this evening.

Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield will also find out their fate, with the draw will taking place at 19:10.

Shaw Lane, who are currently third in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, defeated Conference side Barrow to reach this stage of the competition and the Barnsley side will be hoping to be rewarded with a glamorous away tie.

With former Premier League clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic all possible destinations for the Ducks, they will be hoping for a game that can whet their supporters' appetites. The non-league side are ball number 52 in this evening's draw.

For in-form Rotherham, they will be hoping to build on their impressive start to the league season.

The Millers could face a duel with former boss Steve Evans, who is in currently charge of League Two side Mansfield Town.

After relegation from the Championship last season, this is the first time in four years Paul Warne's side have entered the competition at this stage.

He will be hoping his side can navigate through some potential banana-skins in order to progress to the second round.

Doncaster Rovers could end up facing one of last year's league opponents following their promotion from League Two.

Darren Ferguson's men were knocked out of the competition at this stage last season, losing to 2-1 at Boundary Park against Oldham Athletic.

Now in League One, they will be hoping to give a much better account of themselves following their success in the Carabao Cup already this season.

Chesterfield will be hoping the FA Cup will serve as a distraction from their turbulent league campaign.

New boss Jack Lester will be hoping for a kind draw, with his side currently bottom of the League two table, following relegation from League One last season.

Last year the Spireites were shocked at home, losing to League Two side Wycombe Wanderers 5-0.

Here are some of the numbers to look out for this evening:

Rotherham- 29.

Doncaster- 18.

Chesterfield- 13.

Shaw Lane- 52.

Blackburn Rovers- 4.

Bradford City- 6.

Charlton- 11.

Mansfield- 26.

Scunthorpe United- 40.

Hartlepool United- 51.