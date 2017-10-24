Doncaster Rovers: ‘We let the boss down’ admits Mathieu Baudry

Mathieu Baudry admits Doncaster Rovers let boss Darren Ferguson down with their performance in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Walsall.

But the Frenchman knows that the only way they can repay their manager is with results on the pitch - beginning on Saturday, when they travel to Bury.

Baudry missed the start of the season with a heel injury, and made only his second appearance of the season against Walsall. He was withdrawn eleven minutes into the second half and could only watch as a Rovers defensive horror show gifted the visitors three goals, and three points.

And the 29-year-old said: “We let the gaffer down today. We didn’t show why he put trust in us. The boys have been talking, and we need to react.

“I think everyone loves the gaffer. I know personally he’s the best manager I have had, and I feel like I let him down by being injured and then because I didn’t perform.

“A lot of the boys are like this. We want to make him proud and that didn’t happen. Now, we need to react.

“Words are cheap. We need to turn up next week and put it right.”

Defeat to the Saddlers sees Rovers 18th in the League One table, with 15 points from as many games.

And Baudry continued: “We need to step up and be more ruthless. We get a good result and we need to carry on. Maybe we relaxed a bit too much when we had the win [over Portsmouth last Tuesday].

“That is when you have to put a run together and to do that you have to be ruthless.

“I’ve been watching like everyone since the start of the season and I’ve not seen a lack of effort.

“I think the boys gave everything but I think it was the first time when we were really not at it.

“I think we have to just put it in a box and it never happens again. We haven’t got this arrogance which some teams have when they feel like they’ve been there for a while.

“We maybe need more confidence in ourselves, more arrogance to say ‘give me the ball and it’s no problem’.

“We’ve got good players and they’ve got great attitudes.”

On his own injury problems, Baudry admitted: “It’s been a frustrating time. I felt like I let the gaffer down because I was unable to play for him.

“I wanted to be out there and I’ve worked really hard to be able to come back into the team.

“It was pleasing to come back against Portsmouth and get the winning feeling because there is nothing like it.

“But I’m disappointed by my performance, and the performance of the team. I just want to go back and work to make sure I’m ready for Saturday.”