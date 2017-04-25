Doncaster Rovers: We have switched off even if we don’t know it admits Coppinger

James Coppinger says Doncaster Rovers players have switched off somewhat since winning promotion – even if they do not know it.

After securing a place in League One next term by beating Mansfield Town, Rovers have failed to win their subsequent three matches.

And their advantage in top spot has been cut down to two points with two games still to play.

Coppinger admits the scenario of winning promotion with games to spare and needing to stay motivated in the chase for the title is a new one for him.

But he is confident his team mates will find the drive to be crowned champions.

“It’s a different scenario to what I’ve had before, looking to win the league after winning promotion with four or five games to go,” he told The Star.

“People mentally shut down and switch off without actually knowing it.

“Some of them will say they haven’t but results and performances show they have.

“With two games to go, it’s about us and us having a massive opportunity to win the league, which not many people get the opportunity to do.

“It’s in our own hands and we’ll be definitely fighting as hard as we can.”

Rovers could still secure the title this weekend in their penultimate game with Exeter City at the Keepmoat, provided they win and Plymouth Argyle fail to beat Crewe Alexandra.

Coppinger said it would be frustrating if Rovers fail to win the title having led the way since January 2.

But he insists, in that scenario, the players should not be too disappointed, having comfortably achieved the primary goal of promotion.

He said: “There would be frustration for everyone concerned.

“But at the same time, we’ve gained promotion.

“You can’t forget that and get too focused on the title if it doesn’t happen.

“But at the same time we’ve still got two games to make it happen.”