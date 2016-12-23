Doncaster Rovers: Tyler Garratt to join Eastleigh on loan

Doncaster Rovers full back Tyler Garratt will join non-league side Eastleigh on loan next Tuesday.

Garratt will remain with the National League side for a month, remaining at the Silverlake Stadium until January 28.

The 20-year-old joined Rovers from Bolton Wanderers in the summer but has struggled to make an impact at the Keepmoat.

Garratt has made seven appearances for Rovers. Of his five starts, just one has come in the league and he has completed 90 minutes on just two occasions.

His last start came in the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Blackpool where he turned in a disappointing performance.

Garratt was made available for loan earlier this month alongside fellow left back Cedric Evina, who remains at the club.