Doncaster Rovers: There’s no danger of us easing off insists Andy Butler

Andy Butler is convinced his Doncaster Rovers team mates will need no cajoling into adding the League Two title to their promotion win.

Rovers will be in League One next season after securing promotion last weekend.

Club captain Butler says while celebrations were enjoyed over the weekend, there remains a determination to win the title over the final five matches.

“There’s not many times in your career when you can win a league so you’ve got to take it when you’re in such a good position,” Butler told The Star.

“The celebrations have been calm to be fair. There were a few but we keep concentrating on the big thing we want and that’s the title.

“The title is there to be won, we’re in pole position and hopefully we’ll go on to win it. I want us to go through the rest of the season unbeaten.

“I don’t know how many points it’ll take but I just want us to win every game and enjoy it.

“We’ve got a big P next to our names now. People think we’ll take the foot off the gas but we won’t. We’ll keep going, going, going. We want to win every game.

“People still have contracts to play for.

“Everyone has got to push us through training and hopefully we’ll get there sooner rather than later.”

Butler was named PFA Player in the Community at the EFL Awards last weekend, recognising his position both in the club as a coach of the U12s and in the community.

He said: “I think footballers have a massive role in the community and just by being there, seeing the kids’ faces, it makes it worthwhile.”