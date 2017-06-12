Doncaster Rovers: Senior duo coy over prospects of repeat promotion challenge

Two of Doncaster Rovers’ most senior players are coy when it comes to expectations for the new season.

Boss Darren Ferguson, who won back-to-back promotions with Peterborough United early in his managerial career, is almost certain to play down expectations of repeating that feat with Rovers - at least when speaking in public.

Rovers’ hierarchy has set out a five-year plan to be back in the Championship by 2022.

Ferguson and his squad were motivated last term by a very clear objective to make up for last year’s surprise relegation and bounce back to the third tier at the first attempt.

And the feeling within the camp is that, following the completion of this summer’s transfer business, there will be enough quality at the club to potentially mount a challenge for successive promotions.

However, Tommy Rowe and Andy Butler are not giving too much away when it comes to specific goals and targets for the new League One season.

“I think it’s early days for goals and targets because we’re still fresh on analysing the end of the season,” midfielder Rowe told The Star.

“I think the media know what the gaffer is like, he’s got high expectations and as players we expect that as well.

“Come the start of the season we expect the best.

“There’s that goal of going again and the Championship is not far away so who knows?”

Club captain Butler said: “Team-wise it’s about taking on that challenge. Nothing has been set in stone about what we want to do.

“Obviously as a group we’d like to keep going.

“It has been done before but we’ll go about it our way and see where it takes us.”