Doncaster Rovers: Rotherham draw ‘like a defeat’ but Ferguson has no complaints with players

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson admitted his side’s draw with Rotherham United felt like a defeat but said he had no complaints with his players.

Kieffer Moore pounced with virtually the last kick of a frantic derby to earn the Millers a share of the spoils

Rovers had looked on course to win the first meeting between these sides since 2007 after going ahead through Richard Wood’s own goal.

“We wanted a result but no one can have any complaints about how much the players showed that they wanted that win,” said Ferguson.

“The desire and determination was there to get a result in a derby that’s not been won for 11 years.

“We’d spoken about that all week and they left everything out there, the players. I thought they were outstanding in that regard.

“One or two bits of quality we felt were missing at times.

“But I can have no complaints about the performance, I thought it was very good.”

He added: “The first 30 minutes I was pleased with, I thought we had control of the game.

“They were unlucky not to score when they hit the bar twice and for the last 10 to 15 minutes of the half they got a little bit on top.

“We saw that through and I thought we were dominant in the second half.

“When they hit the post late on you think we’ll see it through but unfortunately not.”