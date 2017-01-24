Doncaster Rovers: ‘Quality’ Conor Grant will deliver goals

Darren Ferguson has backed Conor Grant to deliver plenty of goals before the end of the season after getting off the mark for Doncaster Rovers.

Grant slammed home a brilliant shot with his weaker right foot as part of Rovers’ 3-1 win over Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

And Ferguson says he had goals in mind when he brought Everton loanee Grant back to the club earlier this month.

“With Conor we always felt he’d need a couple of games but he was excellent on Saturday,” Ferguson said.

“He’s a very good player.

“Getting that goal gave him confidence, not that he needed it.

“He had a goal and an assist.

“That was in my thinking – we needed more goals and assists from that area.

“Conor will bring goals and assists with his quality.

“No disrespect to others like Riccardo Calder, he’s not at that level yet.

“Conor is definitely a step up. No disrespect again, but they’re different players.

“I felt we needed the quality of him coming into the club and it’s lifted us again and that’s important.”

Grant’s effort on Saturday was his first goal of the season, following a difficult loan spell with Championship side Ipswich Town.

And the midfielder says he is beginning to get back up to speed with Rovers.

“It was very pleasing to get a goal,” he said.

“Maybe for different reasons it hasn’t happened this season, mainly through a lack of game time.

“But I’m finding my feet here, I’m really enjoying it and I know I’ll bring goals to the team.”

Rovers will play a behind-closed-doors friendly with Sheffield Wednesday today.