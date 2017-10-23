Doncaster Rovers: Players guilty of ‘waiting for things to happen’ - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson said his players were guilty of “waiting for things to happen” in Doncaster Rovers’ shock 3-0 home defeat to Walsall.

Ferguson was left stunned by his side’s second half capitulation against the Saddlers and called it the “worst performance” and “worst result” of the season.

Rovers had an element of control before a catalogue of errors helped Walsall score three times in 18 minutes to secure their first win in seven games.

After the game Ferguson described the display as “lifeless” and said the three goals conceded were the worst he had ever seen collectively.

“People talk about tactics, and tactically we do different things,” he said.

“But sometimes it’s just about running around and having that bit more energy and urgency to make things happen, as opposed to waiting for things.

“I just felt there were too many of us waiting for things to happen today. I could think of several examples.

“And, of course, the goal really affected us, as you could see. When the [first] goal goes in, we just completely went as players.”

He added: “I’ll be the one that takes the brunt of the criticism and as a manager you have to accept that. But I feel the players let everyone down with that performance and if they didn’t admit that then I think they’d be telling lies.”

Absentee Matty Blair, who lost his brother in July, has been given compassionate leave from training.