Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the Morecambe clash

The Star’s Rovers man, Paul Goodwin, assesses the performances at the Keepmoat Stadium.

IAN LAWLOR 6

Largely untroubled but was alert to make a vital save from Rhys Turner in the closing stages.

MATTY BLAIR 7

Had the beating of his man time and time again and became a key outlet in the second half.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 6

Appeared to be slightly rattled by Kevin Ellison’s gamesmanship.

ANDY BUTLER 6

His muscle and stature was important up against Morecambe’s physical frontline.

NIALL MASON 7

Another reliable, enterprising display from the teenager.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 6

Wasn’t allowed time on the ball to dictate proceedings.

CONOR GRANT 6

Neat and tidy for the majority but lacked a bit of a spark.

TOMMY ROWE 6

Hugged the touchline as a left wing back and was the source of a lot of Rovers’ best moments.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Man-marked by Michael Rose, which was a compliment to his recent form. His influence grew in the second half.

ANDY WILLIAMS 5

Wasted a glorious one-on-one chance in the first half and surrendered possession too easily at times.

JOHN MARQUIS 8

His 18th goal of the season was just reward for a typically workmanlike performance.

Subs used

LIAM MANDEVILLE 5

Replaced the largely ineffective Williams but struggled to get into the game.

HARRY MIDDLETON 5

Came on as a late replacement for Houghton who took a whack to the shin.

SUBS NOT USED

Ross Etheridge, Joe Wright, Paul Keegan, Craig Alcock, Alfie Beestin.

MORECAMBE

Barry Roche 8, Aaron McGowan 6 (Michael Duckworth 85), Alex Whitmore 6, Ryan Edwards 6, Alex Kenyon 6, Lee Molyneux 6, Peter Murphy 7, Aaron Wildig 6 (Evans 72), Michael Rose 7, Kevin Ellison 7, Paul Mullin 6 (Turner 72). Subs not used: Nizic, Wakefield, Conlan, Jordan.

referee

EDDIE ILDERTON 5

ATTTENDANCE

6,096

