Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the Morecambe clash

The Star’s Rovers man, Paul Goodwin, assesses the performances at the Keepmoat Stadium.
IAN LAWLOR 6
Largely untroubled but was alert to make a vital save from Rhys Turner in the closing stages.
MATTY BLAIR 7
Had the beating of his man time and time again and became a key outlet in the second half.
MATHIEU BAUDRY 6
Appeared to be slightly rattled by Kevin Ellison’s gamesmanship.
ANDY BUTLER 6
His muscle and stature was important up against Morecambe’s physical frontline.
NIALL MASON 7
Another reliable, enterprising display from the teenager.
JORDAN HOUGHTON 6
Wasn’t allowed time on the ball to dictate proceedings.
CONOR GRANT 6
Neat and tidy for the majority but lacked a bit of a spark.
TOMMY ROWE 6
Hugged the touchline as a left wing back and was the source of a lot of Rovers’ best moments.
JAMES COPPINGER 6
Man-marked by Michael Rose, which was a compliment to his recent form. His influence grew in the second half.
ANDY WILLIAMS 5
Wasted a glorious one-on-one chance in the first half and surrendered possession too easily at times.
JOHN MARQUIS 8
His 18th goal of the season was just reward for a typically workmanlike performance.
Subs used
LIAM MANDEVILLE 5
Replaced the largely ineffective Williams but struggled to get into the game.
HARRY MIDDLETON 5
Came on as a late replacement for Houghton who took a whack to the shin.
SUBS NOT USED
Ross Etheridge, Joe Wright, Paul Keegan, Craig Alcock, Alfie Beestin.
MORECAMBE
Barry Roche 8, Aaron McGowan 6 (Michael Duckworth 85), Alex Whitmore 6, Ryan Edwards 6, Alex Kenyon 6, Lee Molyneux 6, Peter Murphy 7, Aaron Wildig 6 (Evans 72), Michael Rose 7, Kevin Ellison 7, Paul Mullin 6 (Turner 72). Subs not used: Nizic, Wakefield, Conlan, Jordan.
referee
EDDIE ILDERTON 5
ATTTENDANCE
6,096