Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the Bury clash

The Star’s Rovers man, Liam Hoden, assesses the performances at Gigg Lane.

Ian Lawlor 7

He didn’t have a great deal to do but produced a couple of excellent saves to deny Beckford.

Joe Wright 7

There was no hint of the errors from the previous week as he put in a fine performance at the back.

Andy Butler 7

He was involved in a tough battle with Smith but came out on top with another solid performance.

Mathieu Baudry 6

Still not quite as his best but Baudry performed pretty well. He hasn’t yet hit his stride when it comes to his obvious ability on the ball.

Craig Alcock 6

Much more like the real Alcock after some strange decision-making against Walsall. Solid, dependable, and he got forward well.

Rodney Kongolo 7

There were more than a few mistakes from the Dutchman but it is for his workrate that he earns a higher than average mark.

Jordan Houghton 8

The rock in the middle of the park he showed himself to be last season. Controlling play and breaking things up, it was an excellent performance.

Harry Toffolo 6

Another good performance from the left-back. He got into advanced positions regularly and was a menace against Bury’s narrow defence.

James Coppinger 7

When composure is what is needed, Coppinger steps up. He controlled the tempo of attacking play very well.

John Marquis 6

Not vintage Marquis in terms of end product but much more of the real striker when it came to effort. Pressed and harried from the start.

Tommy Rowe 7

Clearly enjoys playing as high up the pitch as possible. Relished finding space in front of the Bury defence. Just needs to get shots away sooner.

SUBS USED

Ben Whiteman 7

A top-quality goal, which saw him keep a cool head. He also gave Rovers a greater presence.

Andy Williams 6

In terms of getting into good positions, he cannot be faulted. But when there, he had a nightmare.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Niall Mason, Tyler Garratt, Issam Ben Khemis, Alfie Beestin.

BURY

Joe Murphy 6; Phil Edwards 7, Eoghan O’Connell 5, Tom Aldred 7; Chris Humphrey 7, Jay O’Shea 6 (Mayor 82), Rohan Ince 5 (Tutte 61, 6), Callum Reilly 6, Greg Leigh 7; Michael Smith 5, Jermaine Beckford 7 (Chris Maguire 38, 5). Subs not used: Leonardo Fasan, Jordan Williams, Josh Laurent, Mihai Dobre.

