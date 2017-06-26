Doncaster Rovers perfect for loan signing Ben Whiteman from Sheffield United

If you can’t beat them, join them.

By his own admission, Ben Whiteman ‘did not get a kick’ at the Keepmoat Stadium in the colours of Mansfield Town last season.

So on that basis the young Sheffield United midfielder had no hesitation in making Doncaster Rovers his next port of call in his football education - and it is a move that makes perfect sense for all parties.

At Rovers the 21-year-old will get the opportunity to test himself at the next level under a manager in Darren Ferguson famed for his ability to improve young players.

Doncaster are getting an athletic, box-to-box midfielder they have arguably lacked since the depature of Dean Furman.

And the Blades should see the benefit when Whiteman eventually returns to Bramall Lane.

“I found out at the end of last season that Doncaster wanted to sign me and it was a no-brainer really,” said Whiteman, whose loan move - initially until January - was confirmed last week.

“The manager here is first class.

“Obviously he got that promotion last year and he has a certain way of playing which is the way I want to play - get it and pass it and move it.

“When I played against Doncaster last season for Mansfield I didn’t really get a kick and just thought ‘yeah, that’s the way I want to play’. It was a logical step to come here.

“It’s a step up. Obviously I played in League Two last year and hopefully I can do well in League One and keep on progressing. I’m pretty sure I’ll be able to deal with the jump.

“I want to keep on learning off the senior lads here and the management staff, and just get as much experience as I can really.

“Obviously there’s James Coppinger here who has played a lot of games so hopefully I can get a bit of experience off him and the other senior lads. I know Craig Alcock and Andy Butler from when they were at Sheffield United.

“I’ve not got much experience of the Football League but hopefully I’ll gain some more here.

“The manager at Sheffield United has just told me to go out and get some more experience, and that’s the right thing for me to do.

“I just want to play as many games as possible and keep on progressing.

“The loan at Mansfield was massive for me,” he added. “I would probably say it was my first little break in football. I think I played every game since I signed and League Two was a tough league to play in so it benefitted me a lot.

“I’m a box-to-box midfielder who will try and score as many goals as I can and try to help the team as much as possible.”