Doncaster Rovers: Mathieu Baudry will now head for surgery

Mathieu Baudry has been pencilled in for surgery tomorrow with Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson feeling his scheduled operation can be held off no longer.

The French defender had been due to go under the knife on Friday for an Achilles problem but Ferguson opted to delay the operation to allow Baudry to be a part of Rovers’ quest for the League Two title.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers means the race to be crowned champions is likely to go down to the wire.

And, with one eye on next season, Ferguson says he must give the go-ahead for Baudry’s surgery.

“He has got to get it now,” Ferguson told The Star.

“He’ll be getting it on Tuesday. He’s pencilled in for it then.

“It’s a tough decision and I’m not making the decision lightly.

“But obviously there is good chance it will go all the way. I think this will go all the way to the last game of the season.

“He would miss pre-season if he played until the end.

“I cannot have him missing pre-season.

“I’ve got enough cover. I’ve got good players.

“It was a really hard decision leaving Joe Wright out because his performance was very good against Blackpool.”

Ferguson confirmed Alfie May was withdrawn with a dead leg in the first half at Wycombe.