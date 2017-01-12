Doncaster Rovers: Marquis has given us ‘more of an edge’ - Williams

Striker John Marquis has given Doncaster Rovers a much-needed ‘edge’ to their game, according to Andy Williams.

When Rovers inexplicably slipped out of League One last season one criticism thrown their way is that they were too nice to play against.

It is an opinion that Williams appears to endorse when speaking about his 13-goal colleague.

Because he says former Millwall man Marquis - who has led the line superbly following his arrival in the summer - has made Rovers into a different proposition.

“He brings something I think we missed massively last year,” said Williams.

“He is of a young age, 24, but he is very demanding out on the pitch.

“We have a really good group of lads, but sometimes you can be too nice as a footballer and now we have a bit more edge about us.

“John really helps with that.

“He is good to have around the place. Off the pitch he is a good laugh, chatty and chirpy, but on the pitch he demands high standards and that is what we are hopefully providing everyone at the moment.”

Continuing to demand and meet those high standards, Williams says, will be key as League Two leaders Rovers aim to stay on course for an instant return to the third tier.

Rovers return to action at Barnet on Saturday having won eight of their last ten league games.

“It’s looking good,” said Williams. “Our aim at the start of the season was to be up there, and I don’t think we’ve seen anybody in the league that we should fear.

“There are some good teams, Plymouth have been top but we went there and dominated.

“I’d like to think promotion is on the cards, but it is up to us to keep our foot on the gas and keep expecting from each other.

“I know it’s a cliché, but we’ve got to just look after ourselves. If we keep the standards high then we’ve got a great chance.”