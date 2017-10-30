Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson says striking talent in League One teams underlines strength of division

Darren Ferguson feels the might of the strike forces of some of the division’s perennial strugglers shows just how difficult a task League One is this season.

Doncaster Rovers bounced back to winning ways with a battling victory against a Bury side which started with Jermaine Beckford and Michael Smith in attack.

And boss Ferguson says the quality of attackers now in the division shows there can be little margin for error.

“I do feel it’s a hard league,” he said.

“You look at Beckford and Smith up front for Bury and then Oldham, who I watched them play earlier in the week, have Eoin Doyle and Curtis Davies. That’s unheard of for those two clubs and that’s no disrespect.

“You’re up against a different level and we’ve got to get used to that.

“When we’ve made errors this season we’ve been punished.

“But against Bury we dug it out and dug in and everyone was very much together.

“As a club we are [together] and I think that’s the most important thing.

“We stick together and we grind these periods through.”

Ben Whiteman’s 78th minute strike was enough for Rovers to earn victory over Bury, who went down to ten men after Eoghan O’Connell was sent off in first half stoppage time.

It was a dogged, composed and patient performance from a Rovers side that had come in for criticism for the manner in which they capitulated against Walsall the previous week.

Ferguson is now urging his team to string together consistent results, with positive performances the bonus.

Rovers take a break from league action with Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy clash against Scunthorpe followed by Saturday’s trip to Ebbsfleet in the FA Cup.

He said: “We need to get through this period and start getting results on a consistent basis.

“We have to find consistency and then hope for good performances.

“Tuesday is going to be a tough game. We’re both through, us and Scunny, but they’ve got a massive squad so they’ll be pretty strong.

“I’ll be picking the team accordingly and I’ll have one eye on Saturday’s cup match.

“The Ebbsfleet game, listen, they have nothing to lose so it’s going to be difficult.

“But it gives us an opportunity to get back-to-back wins.

“Hopefully we’ll get another good result and it tees us up for a derby against Rotherham.”