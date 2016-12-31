Doncaster Rovers: Let’s get back to what we’re good at urges Darren Ferguson

He is pleased with his side’s growing physicality but now Darren Ferguson wants Doncaster Rovers to get back to controlling the football.

Ferguson has lauded Rovers’ battling qualities following robust back-to-back wins over Grimsby Town and Notts County for the League Two table toppers.

But he is keen to see them look after the ball better, starting at Steve Evans’ Mansfield Town this lunchtime.

“We have to be better on the ball than we were against Notts County, certainly in the first half, and try to get control of the game better,” Ferguson said.

“Where I feel we need to improve is the first pass and getting control of the game.

“We know at the business end of the pitch, when we’re attacking, that we’ve got quality in the team.”

While keen for his side to show off their controlled play, Ferguson is nevertheless expecting another physical encounter today as Rovers look to secure consecutive away wins for only the second time this season.

He said: “I feel they will come at us and try to put balls in the box, be physical.

“I think Steve Evans’ teams are like that and we’ll have to deal with it.

“I though we dealt with that side of things really well on Boxing Day and we have to deal with that again.

“The pitch there is decent. It’s an early kick off, we’ll take a decent support. It’s a game I’m really looking forward to.”