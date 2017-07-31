Doncaster Rovers: Jordan Houghton return deal in the balance

Darren Ferguson admits he could yet face a choice between re-signing Jordan Houghton or bringing in a defender before the end of the transfer window.

Doncaster Rovers had looked all set to bring back loanee Houghton from Chelsea on another temporary deal.

But Ferguson says he will assess what move will be better for his squad.

Rovers are today set to complete a deal with trialist Issam Ben Khemis while Ferguson awaits a final answer from a Premier League club over a potential midfield loan signing.

Boosting his midfield ranks by two may see the Rovers boss turn his attention to defence rather than giving the go ahead for a Houghton return.

“Jordan remains in my thoughts,” he told The Star.

“Once we get the couple of midfielders in we’ll see how things go and whether we get Jordan Houghton or another centre half, we’ll wait and see.

“We’ve still got plenty of time.”

Houghton continues to recover from knee ligament damage suffered during his loan at Rovers and will not be available to play until mid-September.

Ferguson had said he would look to agree another loan for the 21-year-old in mid to late August but now is less certain.

The number of centre halves on Rovers’ books has caused some concern, particularly with Mathieu Baudry injured and set to miss the first month of the season at least.

Ferguson has remained confident in those players already in his squad since missing out on the signing of Steven Taylor, who joined Peterborough United.

And he hinted he could yet stick with his initial plan to end his search of a defender.

“I’ve obviously got to get in certain bodies in certain positions,” Ferguson said.

“Even if we get in Issam and another midfielder, it still means we’ve only got seven in there.

“It seems like a large a number but it’s not because we need midfield players. Ideally you want two for each position.

“We have got four centre halves at the club and they’re going to have to step up at the moment, it’s as simple as that.

“I thought Joe Wright did very well against Chesterfield and he’ll come into my thinking.

“In terms of bringing another one in, it certainly won’t happen at the minute and it might not happen at all.

“I’ve got to balance the squad off.

“Once we get the other bodies in and the three players back fit, our squad numbers are good.”