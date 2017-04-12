Doncaster Rovers: James Coppinger still struggling with ankle problem

James Coppinger remains an injury doubt for Doncaster Rovers as they head into the Easter double-header with Colchester United and Blackpool.

Coppinger is suffering with a long-term ankle issue which has flared up in recent weeks and forced him to start last weekend's win over Mansfield Town from the bench.

Though he came on and played a significant role in the win which secured promotion, he did not join in training on Wednesday after the players reported back for the first time since Saturday.

Boss Darren Ferguson says he has a largely healthy squad as Rovers look to win the League Two title but admits Coppinger will need careful management.

"There's one or two carrying knocks," Ferguson said. "I'm hopeful they're going to be ok.

"Certainly the ones who started the game last week are all fine.

"Copps is ok but we'll have to see how he is.

"He only trained the day before the Mansfield game.

"He declared himself fit and obviously came on and did ok in the game, setting up the goal.

"But he's not trained since.

"I've got to be careful in how I use him but he's very aware of his own body in terms of he knows himself.

"We'll work together on that with whether he starts games or comes on.

"Certainly there are one or two players that will find it hard to play Friday and Monday so that comes into my thinking with my selection."

Liam Mandeville will certainly miss Friday's trip and looks likely to be unavailable for Monday's clash with Blackpool due to his on-going hamstring problem.

But Ferguson is confident he will have a part to play before the end of the season/

"Mandeville is still a little bit short. He joined in the warm-up on Wednesday and then did his own session.

"He may be involved on Monday but I'd doubt that. He has a slim chance.

"It would be great if he got a bit more game time.

"Touch wood he will. He'll probably miss the Easter weekend but then we've got another three games after that.

"I'd like, and I am sure everyone would like, him to be involved."