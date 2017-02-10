Doncaster Rovers: ‘It’s a big week’ - Ferguson

The mantra at Doncaster Rovers is very much one game at a time.

But boss Darren Ferguson has acknowledged that his side could put themselves into a very enviable position over the next nine days.

Rovers travel to bottom side Newport County tonight before facing fellow promotion challengers Carlisle United and Luton Town next week.

Ferguson said: “It’s a big week because if we were to get through it with the right results then all of a sudden with 14 games to go you’ve got 71 points.

“That would be a very, very good total.

“But people will look at it and think Doncaster are going to Newport on a Friday night and it’s a big test for them - and it is.

“Whoever plays Newport on their home ground, from now until the end of the season, will have one of their toughest games because of the conditions.”

James Coppinger is carrying an injury and Ferguson must decide whether to risk him on Newport’s poor pitch.

“I’ve got a fit bunch,” said Ferguson.

“As best I can I’ll try and just look at what’s ahead of us. The next game is the most important one.

“I have to take into consideration, with one or two players, that we have got a big week and a lot of travelling.

“Whatever decisions I make will be based purely on the Newport game but maybe, with one or two, having one eye on the other games.”