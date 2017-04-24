Doncaster Rovers: It’ll drive me mad if we don’t win title admits Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson admits he will struggle to ever be able to accept if Doncaster Rovers fail to win the League Two title.

Saturday’s defeat to Wycombe Wanderers saw Rovers’ lead at the top of the table cut to just two points with two games to go.

Though still confident Rovers will ultimately be crowned champions, Ferguson was concerned by the manner of the performance at Adams Park.

And he urged his players not to let slip a rare opportunity for silverware, particularly as he is yet to win a league title himself during his career.

“I don’t want to come and criticise the players too much because they’ve been great,” he told The Star. “But we don’t want to limp across the line. We want to win this league.

“I believe you never know when you’re going to get another chance to win a title.

“I’ve never won one.

“It’ll drive me mad if we don’t win it.

“We’ve been top since January 3. We don’t want to throw that away.

“I’m not saying we will. I’m still confident we’ll get this job done.

“But the level of performance has to be miles better than what we saw and the players know that.”

Ferguson will today seek an explantation from his players for the performance they put in on Saturday.

And he wants to see them show their mental strength in the final two games.

He said: “They need to have a good look at why and have a chat among themselves and we will speak on Monday.”

“It’s about standards. Keep them. Don’t let it slip, don’t let the mentality slip.

“Their ability will only get them so far. It’s the character, the belief and the mentality which get you promotions which we’ve obviously got.

“They had some ability last year but they weren’t tough enough.

“We need to see this season right the way through.

“You hope Saturday is a one off.”