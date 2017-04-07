Doncaster Rovers: Gary McSheffrey on how Darren Ferguson has left nothing to chance in the quest for promotion

Doncaster Rovers will be promoted back to League One with five games to spare if they beat Mansfield Town at the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow.

And Gary McSheffrey, who made his first start of an injury-ravaged campaign in last weekend’s 5-1 win at Grimsby Town, has cited two key reasons behind the club’s impending success.

The former Birmingham City and Coventry City forward has praised the meticulousness of boss Darren Ferguson, revealing the Scot has left no stone unturned in the quest for promotion.

And he says the unwavering focus of the Doncaster squad has also been a driving force en route back to the third tier.

McSheffrey said: “The manager’s attention to detail is second to none.

“Whoever we’ve come up against, the preparation for who we’re playing against means the lads have got no excuses to not know what to expect.

“Whatever other teams throw at us we’ve seen it on the videos and we’ve prepped it in training.”

“Another one is complacency,” he added. “There’s no complacency around the place.

“We’ve got a good squad, lads that aren’t scared to get things off their chest if something needs to be said. If someone needs a kick up the backside they’ll get it.

“The management and his staff haven’t let complaceny sink in.”

A knee injury has meant McSheffrey, who hopes to stay at Rovers beyond his current contract which expires this summer, has had a watching brief for the majority of this season.

“At times, I’ve seen us just cut through teams,” said the 34-year-old. “It looks comfortable.

“And even when people said we’re having a little blip we were still drawing games and picking up points.

“As other teams have seen recently, if you have that blip and you don’t pick any points up all of a sudden after five or six games it can sink in and become a bit of a rut. But we stayed unbeaten during that period and ticked off the points.”