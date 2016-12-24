Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson’s poor Boxing Day record does not alter his thinking

By his own admission, Darren Ferguson’s managerial record on Boxing Day is poor.

But the Scot is standing by his decision to grant Doncaster Rovers’ players Christmas Day off ahead of Monday’s trip to Notts County.

“It’s not great,” said Ferguson of his Boxing Day record. His last three games on December 26 have ended in defeat.

“I have given it consideration and thought about it but at the end of the day the work we do is enough. There’s no question about it, the preparation is enough.

“I do feel, and always have felt, that it’s a day they should spend with their families.

“Last year we lost to Scunthorpe. I have won games on Boxing Day but I’ve probably lost, or certainly drawn, more than I’ve won.

“But, again, I’ve analysed every game and I don’t think it’s because we’ve given them Christmas Day off.

“It’s not as is they’re going out nightclubbing. They’re sensible lads, they eat their Christmas dinner with their family, they’ll go for a little jog after that.

“I think it might work the other way in that they’ll be a little bit fresher.”

Rovers, who have won five of their last six league games, could really kick on over a busy festive period - and will start as favourites at Meadow Lane.

“They’re on the back of six defeats,” said Ferguson.

“It’s a big pitch, they have got some good players in the squad, there’s no doubt about it.

“They’ve played a diamond before, they matched Luton up with it, so there’s something we have to put in our consideration when we’re planning for the game.

“Really we just focus on the usual stuff leading up to a match, try to keep this run going.

“We know Christmas is a really busy period. I’ll try to get a bit more rest into them for those three games in five days at the start of the New Year. Once you come out of the New Year, and get past the Portsmouth game, you can take a breather and have a look at it. But we certainly want to be in a good position by then.”