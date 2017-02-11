Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson proud of battling display against Newport County

Darren Ferguson declared his pride in Doncaster Rovers’ battling qualities as they emerged from a tough test with Newport County with a point.

An horrendous pitch at Rodney Parade meant Rovers were forced to show a different side to their game, ensuring they were much more direct than normal.

But they were also forced to match the physicality of the hosts which they did well in the goalless draw, much to Ferguson’s pleasure.

“I couldn’t have asked for more from my players,” he said. “I don’t think anyone could doubt the effort and application they put in.

“We showed, and it was no surprise to me, a real toughness.

“It’s another point and it’s important at this part of the season to keep picking up points.

“Obviously we wanted to win the game. It’s only the second time this season we’ve not scored.

“But I’m delighted with my players.

“Any team that comes to Newport will be in for a tough game.”

Ferguson refused to use the pitch as an excuse as his side were held by League Two’s bottom side but there was no doubt that it played a significant factor in the game.

He said: “It wasn’t actually as bad as some of the video work we’d done suggested but it’s clearly an horrendous pitch.

“We were dominant in the second half but it was very difficult to create chances on a pitch like that.

“We just hoped that we could capitalise on one of their mistakes.

“I thought we just went toe to toe with them, we won second balls, headers, which was pleasing.”

Ferguson confirmed that Mathieu Baudry missed the game after picking up a knock in training on Wednesday while James Coppinger was rested as he battles an on-going issue with his heel.