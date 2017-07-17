Doncaster Rovers expect to seal new deal with striker John Marquis this week

Darren Ferguson fully expects John Marquis to agree a new deal with Doncaster Rovers this week.

And the Rovers boss is confident negotiations could be completed ahead of tomorrow night’s friendly with Derby County.

“I would imagine it would get done before the next game,” Ferguson told The Star.

“If something happens over the weekend to change that, I’d be surprised.

“We’re very close. In fact, it’s been more or less verbally agreed.

“We’ve got to iron out one or two little tiny things but it’s more or less agreed.”

Marquis rejected the offer of a new deal earlier this month but Ferguson has remained positive he would indeed sign a new contract before the start of the season.

He admits he will be pleased when the matter is concluded and both parties can move on.

Ferguson said: “I think it’ll be good for everyone for it to get put to bed.

“He’s a massive player for us and he had an outstanding season.

“I’ve always said and maintained it’ll get done. I think John and his agent are the same.

“The boy wants to stay. We want him to stay.

“I honestly never had a moment’s issue with it, thinking will he?

“I know how much the boy wants to stay. He’s made it clear and John is a man of his word.

“You always worry that someone will come in with a bid that you may have to look at and the boy might be interested in.

“That’s not been the case.

“But I’m pretty sure in the early part of next week it’ll get done. And if not, certainly next week at some stage.”

Rumours of interest in Marquis from other clubs have been rife throughout the summer following his 26-goal haul last season.

South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley were the latest to be linked with a move for the 25-year-old but Ferguson insists no bids have been received from any club.

He said: “There’s not been anything concrete.

“With players like John you’re always going to get speculation with it but there’s nothing concrete.

“I think the Barnsley thing came about because it was a question put to the managher and John was mentioned in the question.

“I’m pretty certain the manager didn’t come out and say we’re going to bid for John. I think he just said it might be one we’re looking at.

“Of course when you get strikers who score the goals John has, you’re going to get speculation.”

Rovers suffered a blow last week with news defender Mathieu Baudry will be out for three months with a stress fracture to his ankle.

Luke McCullough will also be out for three months with a knee injury.