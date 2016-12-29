Doncaster Rovers: Door not closed at club for Tyler Garratt

Darren Ferguson insists the door at Doncaster Rovers has not been closed on full back Tyler Garratt.

The defender joined National League big spenders Eastleigh on a month’s loan on Tuesday after a disappointing first few months with Rovers.

Ferguson insists the loan switch is designed for the 20-year-old to pick up game time.

And he says working with Eastleigh boss Martin Allen can only serve to toughen up the youngster.

“I just feel he needs games,” Ferguson told The Star.

“He’s been a little bit unfortunate.

“We all need to remember that he’s hardly played any real first team football.

“We got him as a young boy coming out of Bolton. We managed to nick him really, because they wanted to keep him.

“I feel, going to Eastleigh in that league with Martin as his manager, he will taste that different sort of environment which will toughen him up.

“I think it’s the perfect move for him. I’m really pleased he’s got that move actually.”

Garratt has made seven appearances for Rovers since joining from Bolton in the summer.

Of his five starts, just one has come in the league and he has completed 90 minutes on just two occasions.

At Bolton, he made three first team appearances, all coming at the end of last season following confirmation of the club’s relegation to League One.

Ferguson says Garratt can still have a long future at Rovers, as could goalkeeper Ross Etheridge, who is currently on loan at Alfreton Town.

“It’s just sometimes people take longer than others to get used to a different environment, a different way of playing,” Ferguson said.

“They are both very young. When you bring young players in, you’ve got to be patient with them.

“Tyler in particular, he’s got a lot of good attributes.

“Certainly, going to that sort of environment, he’ll have to toughen up quick.”