Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson wins League Two Manager of the Month award for January

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson paid tribute to his staff after scooping the League Two Manager of the Month award for January.

The Scot guided top of the table Rovers to five wins out of five last month against Stevenage, Portsmouth, Barnet, Crewe and Yeovil.

Upon accepting the award from sponsors Sky Bet, Ferguson was keen to stress it was recognition of the good work from everyone at the club.

“The team has played some very good football and scored three goals in four games during January, so it has been a brilliant month,” said Ferguson.

“Although it is an individual award, I feel it is recognition for my staff. It is a real team effort, including fans and everyone employed at the club.

“You can not do more than win five out of five matches. We had a big game at home against Portsmouth which we won and we kicked on from there with some brilliant football.”

Ferguson beat off stiff competition from Exeter City’s Paul Tisdale. The Grecians also won five out of five in January to move within touching distance of the automatic promotion places.

John Marquis, nominated for the League Two Player of the Month award, missed out to Exeter’s Ollie Watkins.