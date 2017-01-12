Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson on Graham Taylor

The late Graham Taylor was ahead of his time as a manager according to one of his former players Darren Ferguson.

Former England boss Taylor died on Thursday at the age of 72, sparking widespread tributes to a popular and respected football figure.

Doncaster Rovers boss Ferguson played under Taylor at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the mid 90s.

And while he does not reflect on his time at Molineux positively, Ferguson said Taylor was a major influence on him, particularly when he stepped into management himself.

Speaking to The Star and Doncaster Free Press in October, reflecting on his career in football, Ferguson spoke fondly of working with Taylor.

"At the time I maybe didn't appreciate what he was about," Ferguson said.

"Looking back he was so organised, very professional, knew exactly how he wanted to play.

"He was a good manager Graham.

"I didn't have a great time with him at Wolves but he was ahead of his time in terms of his organisational skills.

"Everyone knew exactly what he wanted them to do."

Taylor died suddenly of a suspected heart attack on Thursday, his family announced.

Ferguson learned of the news during his pre-match press conference and was visibly upset.

The Rovers boss joined Wolves in January 1994 with Taylor appointed as manager two months later.

Taylor's arrival at Molineux came after his doomed spell as England manager which ended after three years with the failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.

The Worksop-born boss enjoyed greater success at club level, guiding Watford from the Fourth Division to second place in the First in five years and also finishing second in the top flight with Aston Villa.